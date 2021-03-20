The Knox Central Panthers defeated the Barbourville Tigers 85-57 on Saturday night in the 51st district championship game at Barbourville Independent to claim their sixth straight district championship.
The Panthers jumped out on the Tigers 21-10 after the first quarter and never looked back. After taking a 40-27 lead into the half, Knox Central outscored Barbourville 45-30 in the second half, cruising to a 28-points victory.
The Panthers had four players in double digit scoring, led by JeVonte Turner with 23 points. He was followed by Gavin Chadwell with 16 points, Abe Brock with 15 points, Isaac Mills with 11 points, KT Turner with eight points, Bryce Imel with four points, Blake Ledford with three points, and Brayden Mills with two points.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Matthew Gray with 18 points. He was followed by David Collett with nine points, Jordan Collins with nine points, Matthew Warren with eight points, Travis Scott with four points, Ashton Mills with three points, Tanner Smith with two points, Dylan Moore with two points, and Caden Sergent with two points.
Following the victory, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson stated that his team stuck to their game plan and executed that plan even better in the second half than the first.
"We knew coming into the game that we were going to have to match their intensity with the tournament being on their home floor," he said. "They're a very good team and they're coached very well. I thought we could have executed better in the first half, but did a much better in the second half."
The Panthers won the rebounding battle with 18 offensive rebounds.
"We're big, strong, and athletic," said Patterson. "I think Barbourville was beating us on the boards at the half, and that was something we discussed in the locker room. We knew we had to take control of the boards in the second half, and did a much better job of that."
Barbourville coach Cody Messer drew attention to how talented Knox Central is and how quickly they got started in the championship game.
"They came out fast," he said. "They are a great team. Knox Central is a hot team right now, probably one of the hottest teams in the region. They're big, strong, and athletic, and when they can even reach into their bench and get high-quality minutes out of so many guys, that's hard to compete with. We threw about five or six different defensive looks at them, and they made all of the necessary adjustments."
"Those guys are talented," he added. "They had four, almost five, guys in double digits scoring. I think our heart was there, I thought we played hard, just like we always do. The third quarter hurt us the most. We got in some foul trouble, and had to go to our bench. We lose a lot of productivity when we go to the bench; and that's anybody if you don't have a deep bench. They outscored us by one point in the fourth, and by two points in the second, so it was that first and third quarter that killed us."
Messer drew attention to Knox Central's size and how losing the rebounding battle cost his team.
"They shot a lot of layups," he said. "Any time you take a lot of high percentage shots around the rim, you're going to have a good night. They killed us on the offensive glass."
Ahead of the regional tournament, Messer's team will focus on the "big dance."
"Everyone's record will be 0-0 heading into the regional tournament Monday," he said. "That's where our focus is going to be. Anything can happen on the big floor. We are going to get back to work tomorrow, that's what we do. We will draw and see who we play, put a game plan together, and get to work. Let's go dancing."
