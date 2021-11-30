The Lynn Camp Lady Cats opened their season on Monday against the Model Lady Patriots, falling 53-41 in a hard-fought effort. Junior forward Alissa Crumpler stepped up big for Lynn Camp, tallying a double-double, but as the Lady Cats would inch closer to tying the game, the Lady Patriots would begin to pull away, inevitably taking the first of a two-game home-and-home series.
Crumpler led the Lady Cats with 23 points and 16 rebounds. She was followed by Braylen Smith and Jorja Carnes who tallied five points each. Abby Mabe added four points. Julie Moore and Lily Henize rounded out scoring with two points apiece.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix highlighted multiple issues in his team's effort, stating that the team needed to fix them as soon as possible.
"We came out in a panic," he said. "It was the first game of the season, there was a big crowd on hand with both teams playing back-to-back, and the moment was just too big for us. We looked lost a lot of the time. We didn't play terrible, we just missed easy shots. We missed too many shots around the rim, we went 3-of-19 from the free throw line, and they hit 25 free throws."
"The hustle and the effort was there," he added. "We just came out and looked like deer in headlights. We looked really good in our preseason scrimmages, but in this one, we just couldn't get it done. We have to hit our free throws, we've got to make the easy ones. At times, we show flashes of being able to play with some good teams, we're just going to have to get some things cleaned up fast."
The Lady Cats will get their shot at revenge as they take on the Lady Patriots again on December 2 on the road in the second game of a two-game home-and-home series. With the loss, Lynn Camp moved to 0-1 on the season.
