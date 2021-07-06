BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Union softball's Ariel Dailey earned a spot on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA.
Dailey is one of 11 players to make the Academic All-District 2 NAIA Division First Team. In all, 54 student-athletes earned first-team honors in the NAIA Division.
To be nominated for the award, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior, or senior with a minimum 3.30 grade-point average and participate in at least 50 percent of their team's games. This year, due to the spring sports season being caught short due to the COVID19 pandemic, career statistics were used instead of season statistics.
A communications major from Versailles, Ky., Dailey logged a .483 average this season, ranking her sixth in the NAIA. She also had the nation's third-best hits-per-game average at 1.698. Other top individual rankings include:
No. 8 in runs scored per game (1.163);
No. 9 in doubles per game (0.442);
No. 15 in total doubles (19);
No. 24 in total hits (73);
No. 32 in total runs scored (50).
Dailey locked up one career record with several others still in her sights. With a pair of doubles in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament, Dailey claimed the program record for career doubles as she now owns 51 to her credit.
The Bulldog middle infielder recorded three or more hits in 10 games this season, logging back-to-back four-hit games against Cumberland (Tenn.) on March 1. In all, Dailey posted 22 multi-hit games and notched a hit in 38 of 43 games played. Dailey notched a 13-game hit streak from March 27 to April 20.
This marks the sixth time in program history a player has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. Makala Gore made the squad twice in 2018 and 2020. Juli King (2019), Erin Cooper (2016), and Samantha Bridges (2007) also received the honor. The Bulldogs have placed one player on the team in each of the last four years and in five of the last six.
Union finished the season 21-22 overall and went 15-11 in AAC play to finish seventh.
