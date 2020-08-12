The East Kentucky Disc Golf Players were out at Thompson Park on Saturday testing designs for a disc golf course at the park. Organizer Jordan Infield is hoping to grow interest in the sport in Barbourville.
“It’s something different,” he said. “As opposed to football, basketball or even regular golf, disc golf is just something simple and cheap. I loved golf when I first started playing, but wasn’t very good. I was paying money to go play bad, and that’s never fun. Disc golf is something that is free at about 95% of the courses you go to, and the equipment is much cheaper than traditional golf.”
“We’re trying to give the people of Barbourville an opportunity to be able to play,” said Infield. “That’s one of the best ways to access the people and grow the sport in the area. Just having courses that are near-by gives people a chance to try it out. We just want to help grow the sport, inspire friendly competition and have some fun along the way.”
With most premier sports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, disc golf has actually grown in popularity and participation. “Disc golf is a sport that you can play totally by yourself,” said Infield. “So, you can play while adhering to social distancing guidelines. We’ve actually seen an uptick in popularity and participation through the pandemic, because it is one of the few sports that doesn’t require a team.”
Infield also hopes to see the sport grow among schools across the country. “I think the sport world wide is starting to grow,” he said. “We’re starting to see it pop up in schools around the country. A lot of schools, mainly elementary, have been adding courses and the sport to the physical education curriculum. It’s growing very quickly in college, and I hope we see that continue.”
Infield hopes to have a course at Thompson Park within a month. “We’re not at all permanent yet,” he said. “Hopefully within the next two weeks or so we can get some baskets and targets, which are like golf holes. That will be the first phase. Tee-pads, which are like tees in golf, will be the next phase. So, hopefully within a month, two months at the most, we will be fully set up. We are just testing things right now and making sure everything is safe and well-placed. We will be in communication with the Mayor here in Barbourville about all the phases and when we will be ready to open.”
