One day removed from a season opening loss on the road to Berea, the Barbourville Tigers notched their first win of the season against the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night, 78-68. The night before, Williamsburg scored almost 100 points (94) against Ligon. Barbourville held them to just 68 points.
In their opening game, the Tigers struggled from the free throw line, connecting on 15-of-39 attempts. Against the Yellow Jackets, Barbourville connected on 17-of-19 attempts from the charity stripe. The Tigers also dominated the boards, out rebounding Williamsburg 39-17.
Matthew Gray and Dylan Moore led Barbourville, each with a double-double, and each shooting 100% from the free throw line. Gray had 25 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Moore had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Matthew Warren followed with 14 points. David Collett added nine points, Ethan Smith added four points, and Travis Scott added one point.
Barbourville coach Cody Messer was much more pleased with his team's performance against the Yellow Jackets.
“I thought we played much better,” he said. “We go 15-of-39 from the line the night before, and we follow it up with a 17-of-19 performance. I thought we rebounded the ball well and played much better defensively. Matthew Gray had a big game for us with a double-double, and Dylan Moore had the best outing of his career with a double-double as well. I challenged Dylan. I told him that we needed him to step up, and he responded in a big way.”
“We had a lot of guys give us good minutes,” he added. “Matthew Warren did a good job for us taking care of the ball. Ethan Smith did a good job of running the point for us. Jordan is out nursing a lower-leg injury, and he was running the point for us where he had run it for us some last year. Ethan did a good job of taking care of the ball for us. David Collet gave us some good minutes tonight, and so did Matthew Swafford. Travis Scott got in a little bit out foul trouble, and Swafford did a good job of filling in and providing us with an energetic spark,”
Although he saw improvement, ever the analyst, Messer still sees room for improvement.
“We know what we’ve got,” he said. “We’ve got two guys with meaningful varsity experience, and most of our team is acclimating to the speed of the game. They’re getting better every game. However, with a guard-heavy team, I want to see us start knocking down some outside shots. We haven’t shot the ball well from outside. We’re taking shots too early in the possession, we’re passing up open looks too much, but we will grow in confidence, and we will work on knocking down some shots from the perimeter. I’m proud of how well we played, but we’ve still got work to do.”
