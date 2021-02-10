After dropping two straight contests, the Lynn Camp Wildcats worked their way back into the win column on Tuesday night with a win over the previously 7-1 Harlan Green Dragons. Following the Loss, Harlan moved to 7-2 on the season, while the Wildcats improved to 7-4.
Each team began the game on even footing, before Harlan outscored the Wildcats 20-15 in the second quarter to take a 35-32 lead into the half. Lynn Camp's defense stepped up big in the third, limiting the offensively potent Dragons to just 12 points, while maintaining their own offensive consistency with 15 points in the third stanza to tie the game heading into the final frame. The Wildcats managed their best offensive period of the game with 20 points, including eight from Micah Engle, to secure a 67-64 victory at home.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle with 22 points. He was followed by Jace Boggs with 13 points, Gilbert Spencer with 12 points, Gavin Allen with 10 points, Landon White with seven points, and Luke Ledington with three points.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke praised his team's energy, while crediting Boggs and Gilbert with great defense on one of the region's best players, Jordan Akal, who is currently third in the state in scoring.
"Our guys played with great energy tonight," he said. "Definitely the best we've had all year. Our defense was really stressed out tonight because Harlan is so explosive offensively, but the job Jace Boggs and Spencer Gilbert did on Akal, who is arguably one of the best players in the region, was the difference in the game."
