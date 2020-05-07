Wow. This coronavirus has really done a number on the world of sports. The NCAAM, NCAAW, NFL, NBA and even high schools across the country have decided to forego the remainder, or the entirety of their seasons in hopes to contain the quickly spreading contagion. All of the hard work, preparation and expectations won’t get a chance to pay off this year.
It started as something that we heard of taking place in countries other than America. Now, we have thousands of confirmed cases here at home. Although there haven’t been as many cases here in the states as there have been in other countries across the globe, sports would be a hotbed for the virus to breed. As a former athlete who has battled “down in the trenches”, I can personally attest that a lot of blood and sweat get exchanged throughout the course of a game, for any contact sport.
You still hate to see it though. All of the hard work and preparation that these young men and women have put in to get to the positions they’re in, and no way to display it or achieve the goals that have been set for years. I feel the worst for the seniors. They have worked so hard for everything they’ve achieved, but still had a lot left on the table through no fault of their own.
There is no way that I could ever imagine what these young athletes are feeling. I remember exactly how much my last season meant to me, and I can’t even begin to fathom having to sacrifice even a second of it. My heart absolutely breaks for all of the athletes affected, but I feel 10 times worse for the seniors.
If there was ever anything that I could say to them all, it would be this: Hold your head high. You have worked hard. This is a crazy unforeseen circumstance that no one could have seen coming. It’s not your fault, and I’m sorry. Do not let it stop you from chasing every dream or goal that you have ever set for yourself. You should be proud of yourself for everything that you’ve accomplished -- we all are.
