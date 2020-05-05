Over the course of the next few weeks, I’m going to be digging deeper into the history of Knox County sports. Each week, I am going to go school-by-school and dig out every bit of information I can possibly find to help me determine which team from each school is the best and why. I am going to do one for both men and women and will include each high school in Knox County. I will break each team down by the decade in which they played. I will be using KHSAA’s stats to help me determine which team is the best, and they only date back to 1997.
In my opinion, the 2018-2019 Knox Central team is not only the best team from the 2010’s decade, but most likely the best team that Knox Central has ever had. It’s hard to give the 19-20 team a fair shake, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with only numbers to base my decision on, that is the only way to do it. An unnamed source made a brilliant point to me recently when discussing this topic. “This year’s starters were last year’s back-ups, and this year’s team won the region again,” he said.
If you break down each team numerically, both teams won the 51st district championship and the 13th Region championship as well. The 18-19 team fell in the first round of the state tournament to a very good Walton-Verona squad last year. This year, the Panthers didn’t even get a chance to best themselves from last year. However, even if they had lost the game, they would have still gone just as far as the year prior. The 18-19 team averaged 75.2 points-per-game, while only allowing 58 points-per-game. They also snagged an average of 31.2 rebounds per contest while amassing a 30-5 record. The 19-20 team averaged 72.8 points-per-game, just a shade under the team prior. They allowed 63.6 points-per-game, and hauled in an average of 30 rebounds each outing. Each team had four of five starters averaging double-digit points-per-game.
Something that I noticed from the 19-20 team, especially in the region tournament, is that they always found a way to win. Throughout the course of the region tournament earlier this year, the Panthers routinely found themselves battling back from a deficit, but they did just that, and went on to win the tournament. I am not trying to take anything away from the 19-20 team, they were fantastic. However, due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t get to show what they were truly capable of. That being said, in my opinion, the 18-19 Knox Central Panthers are the best team that have ever played at Knox Central and are definitely the best team from the decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.