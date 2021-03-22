The clock struck midnight for the Barbourville Tigers in the regional tournament. Drawing the top-seeded North Laurel Jaguars, the Tigers knew they faced insurmountable odds heading into the first round. However, Barbourville was not deterred. Instead, they decided that if they were going to go down, it wouldn't be without a fight.
Barbourville fought hard in the opening period, nearly matching the Jaguars. The score was 14-13 with the Tigers trailing by a single point. Each team traded buckets for the opening minutes of the second period. With the score sitting at 28-22 in favor of the Jags, North Laurel went on a 10-0 run, extending their lead to 16 points. The Tigers closed the half with a 4-0 run, to draw back to within 12 points at 38-26.
As play resumed in the third quarter, Barbourville continued to fight. North Laurel only outscored the Tigers by six points, however, already a 12 point lead at the half, the Jaguars took an 18 point lead into the final frame. Barbourville managed only nine points, as North Laurel scored a game-high 27, allowing them to secure an 86-50 victory in the opening round of the 13th region tournament.
Matthew Warren led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. He was followed by Matthew Gray with 15 points, Ethan Smith with six points, David Collett with five points, and Jordan Collins with four points.
Ryan Davidson led North Laurel with 25 points. He was followed by Reed Sheppard with 22 points, Clay Sizemore with 14 points, Caden Harris with eight points, Brody Brock with seven points, Nathan Bruner with three points, Chase Dotson with three points, Kyler Elza with two points, and Chase Keen with two points.
With the Tigers maintaining a competitive game through the first half, Barbourville coach Cody Messer believed his game plan worked early-on, but in the end, fatigue got the best of his team.
"I think our game plan worked well in the first bit of the game," he said. "We executed it the way we wanted to. I thought that we drew up a good game plan for the way our team was built. We drew at 10 am the day before, and had to turn around and play at 6 pm the next day, so we didn't have a ton of time to prepare, but we executed in the first half about as well as we could have."
"I feel like we took a couple of bad shots that lead to some easy buckets," he added. "We didn't get back in transition quick enough. That goes back to not being very deep on the bench. We play six or seven guys mostly, and sometimes just five. When you don't have the bodies to go to, this longer floor wears on you, and I think that's really what got us. We knew that we would have to play near-perfect coming up here, and we just made too many mistakes."
Messer also drew attention to the fact that many people has his Tigers counted out before the season started, but feels like they stepped-up and surprised a lot of people.
"I think we were picked to finish 14th in the region in the preseason," he said. "We ended the year ranked eighth. That's phenomenal to us. We've been bitten by the injury bug, had to deal with COVID, and we're not making any excuses, but that's all tough to deal with, especially in a shortened season. For these guys to come in and compete the way they have, I think they made the team proud, and they sure as heck made their coach proud. I'm going to miss these seniors. That's how it is with a smaller school. You lose so much each year, and you're back to the drawing board. We're going to take a few weeks off, clear our minds a little bit, maybe hit the lake -- spring turkey season is coming up too. A little rest and relaxation will be good for them, because we are getting right back to work. Go Tigers."
