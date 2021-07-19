There will be a new face in the dugout for the Wildcats this season. Evan Lay, of Central Elementary, will be leading Lynn Camp on the diamond this season. The Wildcats posted a 10-10 mark last season, finishing second in the district, and making it to the regional tournament before falling to Middlesboro 11-1 in the first round to end the season.
Lay wants his team to take a business-like approach in every aspect of the game, from having clean cleats, to presenting themselves as respectable young men.
"I want to do things the right way," he said. "I want our program to be respectable and professional. If you do everything the right way, it will translate onto the field. Eating right, sleeping right, and things like that are just some small examples of doing everything the right way."
"I want our guys to take a business-like approach to everything," he added. "We are going to be a respectable program, and we are going to do everything fundamentally."
Coming from coaching basketball, Lay hopes that his baseball experience will translate well to the coaching ranks.
"You know, coming from Asbury, and having played at Knox Central in high school, I have a bit of experience that I think will help me, and the team, catch on quicker," said Lay. "We're going to take things one day at a time, develop a winning routine, and play and practice hard every day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.