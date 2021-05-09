In adding to a long list of career accolades for the Panthers' cheer team, Knox Central senior cheerleader Faith Mckeehan was recently named Midway University/KHSAA Competitive Cheer Student-Athlete of the Year.
Knox Central cheer coach Joy Mckeehan highlighted her daughter's accomplishments and what she means to the Panther family. Along with Faith being named CCSA, fellow Knox Central senior Merissa Cedillo was named the 13th Region outstanding scholarship award winner, given by the Kentucky Association of Pep Organization Sponsors. Joy praised both cheerleaders, as well as all of the seniors on the squad.
"We are very fortunate to have these two talented young ladies on the KCHS cheer team," said Joy. "Faith is a two-time All-American and has cheered all four years in high school. Merissa is an All-American and has cheered all four years for KCHS Cheer. Both girls are very talented, dedicated, and responsible young ladies. They have both meant so much to KCHS with their talent and dedication. KCHS Cheer is very lucky to have had them as a part of our team. They will truly be missed, along with our other seniors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.