The Knox County Little League Fall Championships wrapped up on Saturday. The Pirates claimed the Coach Pitch Championship, winning the game in a 13-2 landslide over the Mets. The Yankees downed the Red Sox 8-6 in the 9-12 Championship game to claim the trophy. Prior to the games being played, former Corbin Redhound and Kentucky Wildcat baseball standout Chase Estep, who was recently drafted into the MLB by the New York Mets, made an appearance to speak to the young baseball players about maintaining good habits and doing the right things.
Fall Little League Champions Crowned
- John Dunn | Community Editor
