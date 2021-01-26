The Knox Central Panthers acquired an exciting transfer on Monday. Former North Laurel Lady Jaguar Halle Collins joined the Lady Panthers on Monday, just ahead of their first game back following five straight cancellations.
As a seventh grader, Collins earned 2020 13th Region Media ‘Girls Newcomer of the Collins averaged 17.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game during nine games of varsity action this season for North Laurel, joining an already talented roster at Knox Central.
The Lady Panthers traveled to Middlesboro on Monday night to take on the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets. Knox Central emerged with a 79-54 victory over the home standing Lady Jackets.
Collins led the Panthers in scoring and rebounding in her debut, with 27 points and 17 rebounds. She was followed by Caylan Mills with 17 points, Presley Partin with 16 points, Zoey Liford with 10 points, Timberly Fredrick with seven points, and Zoey Hamilton with two points.
Although the Lady Panthers were without four players, including two starters, head coach Jamie Sowders was pleased with his team's effort, and excited about the addition of Collins.
"I was very happy with how well we played," said Sowders. "The addition of Collins is going to be huge for us. We thought we already had a great team, and this is just going to make us even better. It seemed like she was unhappy in her previous situation, and knew a lot of our younger players, freshmen and eighth graders, and they all get along extremely well, and wanted to play together. We are very happy to have her. She did great in her first game."
"We were without four of our players, including two of our starters," he added. "We didn't have any of our bigs for this game, but we have a lot of players that are very versatile and can fill in the gaps when we need to. After five straight games being canceled, we were ecstatic to get back out on the floor."
With the victory, the Lady Panthers improved to 3-0 on the season.
