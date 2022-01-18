2021 was an eventful year for the sports world. With sports all but canceled in 2020, 2021 was a year of exciting returns to the court, field, mat, and track for athletes across the country, as well as right here in Knox County. There were many women and young women that made tremendous strides in their respective sports, but none more so that the Mountain Advocate’s 2021 Female Sports Figure of the Year: Ivy Partin.
Partin is a senior at Knox Central high school. She is a member of the soccer team, the wrestling team, and even the football team.
This season with the Lady Panthers’ soccer team, Partin helped lead Knox Central to more wins in a season than they had ever had before. With 12 wins on the season, the Lady Panthers set the school record for the most wins in a season for the soccer team. They were also featured in multiple state rankings for the season. Subsequently, Partin, as well as a few of her teammates, were named All-Region, with Partin being named to the first team.
Last season, Partin also finished as the fifth-ranked wrestler in the state of Kentucky in her respective weight class. She frequently, and more often than not, wrestles against male competition, and is extremely successful.
The wrestling mat isn’t the only place that Partin is breaking glass ceilings. As a place kicker for the Knox Central football team, she became the first female in the history of Knox Central to score points for the football team.
Following her accomplishments, Partin’s soccer coach and wrestling coach praised the example she is setting for young ladies around the area.
"I knew she'd do an amazing job, and she just set the bar even higher for herself and everyone around her,” said Knox Central women’s soccer coach Corey Bauer. “I’m glad she is representing soccer, and female athletes. I’m a very proud coach."
"Ivy has been the foundation of our wrestling team," said Knox/Barbourville wrestling coach Hunter Luttrell. "She has always been an amazing athlete, and I feel like wrestling has made her fearless; she's not afraid of anything. She wrestles against boys, so she isn't afraid to get out there with them and do whatever she needs to do. I am super proud of her. She's made history more than once. She's a special person. She's a role model and an inspiration to all young women. You don't get athletes like her often; she's special."
Knox Central Athletic Director Jeff Canady stated that Partin is an exemplary student, and the epitome of what Knox Central athletics is all about.
“When I think of Ivy Partin, I think of greatness,” he said. “She is a tremendous student, and an absolutely phenomenal athlete. She is fearless, and isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work. I could go on and on about what she means to this school. She is setting a wonderful example to young women across the area, proving that you can do anything you set your mind to if you’re willing to work hard enough.”
Partin has been a staple to each team she has been a member of, as well as Knox Central high school as a whole. She is an exemplary student and sets an outstanding example for countless young girls. For these reasons, Ivy Partin is the 2021 Mountain Advocate Female Sports Figure of the Year.
