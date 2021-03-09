The Lynn Camp Wildcats walked off their home court for the final time this season with a win after surviving a pesky Williamsburg squad 61-59. In the final seconds of the game, one of the Yellow Jackets' players was assessed a technical foul after calling a timeout, not knowing that his team had used their final timeout just minutes prior.
With the victory, Lynn Camp has now won two of their last three games, with their lone blemish coming by way of a nine point loss to the Rockcastle County Rockets on the road on March 5. The Wildcats set their sights on a surging Bell County Bobcats squad who has won 10 of their last 12 games.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Lynn Camp was led in scoring and rebounding by Micah Engle, who recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by Spencer Gilbert with 15 points, Elijah St. John with nine points, Luke Ledington with eight points, Gavin Allen with six points, and Landon White with four points.
According to Gary Black, a dedicated Lynn Camp statistician who does extensive research by combing through various KHSAA records and statistics, against Williamsburg, Allen became only the third player in 13th region player history to exceed 120 blocked shots in a season, and is the only one in the last 20 years to do so; since the stat has been kept. He accomplished this feat in only 21 games. He also has the highest average of blocks-per-game in 13th region history, averaging 5.875 blocks-per-game as of March 8.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke drew attention to the competitiveness of Williamsburg, and his team's resilience in the closing moments of the game.
"This was a hard fought game," he said. "Both teams competed hard, but that's expected in a rival game. I would have liked to see us keep our lead throughout the game, but credit to Williamsburg, they fight. I'm proud of our guys for keeping their composure, and thankfully the basketball gods were on our side."
