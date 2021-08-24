The Knox PFL 5th and 6th grade team feasted on the fruits of their labors on August 19, as they took care of business in their season opener against Pineville, 18-6.
PFL 5th and 6th head coach John Burchett was pleased with his team's effort, highlighting the importance of building morale with younger teams, leading to further development.
"I was very happy with the way the guys played," he said. "They've been working hard, and being physical. The main thing was, they were having fun. Even when things didn't exactly go their way, they were still working and fighting to correct those issues, and that's exactly what you want to see out of these guys at this age."
"The win was big for our guys," he added. "It does wonders in terms of helping them build some excitement and morale for the game. It's easier to have fun when you're winning," he said with a laugh.
"It's incredibly important to get these guys familiar with the game and how to play it safely and properly at this age," he added. "It won't be long before this group moves into the high school ranks, and things get a lot faster and harder for them. This group is a very hard-working, coachable group, and I think they have a bright future ahead of them both on and off the field."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.