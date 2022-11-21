The Blue and Gold Roundball Classic Tournament wrapped up over the weekend, with Flat Lick taking the A-team championship. To begin the tournament, G.R. Hampton, Flat Lick, Girdler, DeWitt, Lynn Camp, Barbourville, Lay Elementary, Goose Rock, Corbin, and Central Elementary were all seeking the championship. However, it was the Flat Lick Wildcats that persevered over Pineville in the championship game to claim the Blue and Gold Roundball Classic championship.
Flat Lick dispatched G.R. Hampton in the first round, Corbin in the second round, and Girdler in the third round to advance to the championship game. The Wildcats were led in scoring by Stacy with 12 points. He was followed by Holbrook with eight points, Graggs with five points, and Smith with four points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.