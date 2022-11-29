Four Knox Central Panther football players were named to the All-District team for their contributions to Knox Central on the gridiron this season. Taten Brock, Steven Partin, KT Turner, and Jacob Smith were all named to the All-District first team.
Partin finished his junior campaign as the state’s third leading rusher, trailing only Bell County’s Daniel Thomas, and Betsy Layne’s Reece Music. Partin accrued 1,725 yards on the ground this season on 260 attempts. He also had 25 touchdowns rushing and averaged 6.6 yards-per-carry and 172 yards-per-game. His 25 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, PAT, and eight conversions left him with 179 points scored on the season, good enough for fifth in the state. Partin not only found success on the ground this season, but did so through the air as well. On the season, he completed 62% of his passes (70-for-113) for 927 yards and 11 passing touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He also had two receiving touchdowns.
Turner was the team’s leading receiver this season, with 44 receptions for 654 yards and eight touchdowns, finishing second on the team in scoring for the season. He was also the team’s fourth leading tackler with 22 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, and a team-leading two interceptions.
Smith was the team’s second leading receiver with 15 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He also added one rushing touchdown, finishing third on the team in scoring. Defensively, Smith totaled 31 tackles; 16 solo tackles and 15 assisted tackles.
Brock helped anchor the line this season, and many of his most important stats, much like every other lineman, aren’t recorded. However, Brock was instrumental in the success of Knox Central this season, causing disruption on the defensive line, and leading the way by creating holes on the defensive line.
Along with Partin, Turner, Smith, and Brock, Dalton Crawford, Gage Douglas, Hunter Messer, and Benton Willoughby were named Honorable Mention to the All-District team. Each served vital roles for the Panthers this season.
