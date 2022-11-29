Knox Central Football
BRENNAN

Four Knox Central Panther football players were named to the All-District team for their contributions to Knox Central on the gridiron this season. Taten Brock, Steven Partin, KT Turner, and Jacob Smith were all named to the All-District first team.

Partin finished his junior campaign as the state’s third leading rusher, trailing only Bell County’s Daniel Thomas, and Betsy Layne’s Reece Music. Partin accrued 1,725 yards on the ground this season on 260 attempts. He also had 25 touchdowns rushing and averaged 6.6 yards-per-carry and 172 yards-per-game. His 25 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, PAT, and eight conversions left him with 179 points scored on the season, good enough for fifth in the state. Partin not only found success on the ground this season, but did so through the air as well. On the season, he completed 62% of his passes (70-for-113) for 927 yards and 11 passing touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He also had two receiving touchdowns.

