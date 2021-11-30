The Lynn Camp Wildcats opened their season up against the Somerset Christian School Cougars on Monday night, taking a 78-71 victory. The score was not indicative of how much Lynn Camp dominated the game. With four minutes remaining, with the Wildcats up by 22 points, head coach Rodney Clarke cleared his bench, allowing some of his second string players to get some game time.
The Cougars took advantage of the personnel switch, connecting on a flurry of three pointers to draw the game back to within single digits. With less than a minute to go, Clarke chose not to risk a win, and re-inserted his first string into the game. The starters were able to hold off the valiant comeback effort, and take a seven point victory in their season opener.
Micah Engle turned in a 35-point performance, picking up right where he left off last season. He was followed in scoring by Duane Sparks who netted 13 points. Gavin Allen followed with a triple-double, consisting of 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 blocks. Maison Prater chipped in 10 points, leaving four Wildcats in double digit scoring. Landon White, Ian Augusto, Ethan Burd, and Ashton Walters added two points apiece to round out scoring.
With four players in double digits scoring, one tallying a triple double, Clarke still saw a lot of things that needed improvement before his team moves on into their schedule.
"We've still got a lot of things to clean up," he said. "We had some flashes where we looked pretty good, and times when we didn't. We have to do a better job of closing the game out right there. We were up by more than 20 points, and let them back into the game. I probably should have left my first team out there a little longer, but I wanted to get our other guys some valuable playing time. We will fix that moving forward."
One of Lynn Camp's players, Duane Sparks, had never played a possession of basketball with the Wildcats before this season, but looked very in-rhythm with his teammates as the second-leading scorer on the team.
"Duane is that silent assassin," Clarke said with a chuckle. "Not a lot of people know about him in the region yet, but they're going to. He's a work-horse. He goes out there and rebounds, clears out his area, and also finishes well around the rim. He's pretty skilled. He also adds another dimension for us because he can step out on the perimeter as well."
Clarke commended his team as a whole.
"Micah, Gavin, and Maison did exactly what we all expect them to do and played hard," he added. "They all do a great job of leading the team and I'm excited to see what they can get done this season."
The Wildcats are slated to take on Danville Christian on December 7. With the win, Lynn Camp improved to 1-0 on the season.
