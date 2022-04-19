Waylon Frazier was brilliant on the hill on Tuesday, as he threw a no-hitter to lead Knox Central past Pineville 15-0.
Isaac Mills led the Panthers to victory by driving in five runs. Mills went 2-for-2 at the plate. Mills drove in runs on a double in the first, a double in the third, and a walk in the fourth.
Knox Central got things moving in the first inning. The Panthers scored two runs when Mills doubled.
Knox Central put up six runs in the third inning. The Panthers' offense in the inning came from doubles by Mills and Casey Bright, a triple by Cayden Collins, and a single by Bryce Imel.
Frazier earned the victory on the pitcher's mound for Knox Central. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on zero hits over four innings, striking out six and walking zero.
Chandler Baker took the loss for Pineville. Baker lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and 12 runs while striking out five.
The Panthers saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. Mills, Collins, Austin Bargo, and Bright all managed multiple hits for Knox Central. Bright, Bargo, Collins, and Mills each collected two hits to lead the Panthers. Knox Central tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Bargo led the way with three. The Panthers didn't commit a single error in the field. Mills had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.
