In their first game back since a 10-point home win over Corbin, the Knox Central Lady Panthers defeated the Barbourville Lady Tigers, 64-26 in Barbourville in Monday night.
Lady Panther freshman forward Isabella Frost set a new career-high, hauling in an incredible 20 rebounds, 12 of which were offensive rebounds.
Knox Central opened the game by limiting the Lady Tigers to just four points in the opening period. A 23-9 scoring advantage for the Lady Panthers saw them take a 36-13 lead into the locker room at the half. They never relinquished the lead, outscoring Barbourville 28-13 in the second half, securing a 64-26 victory.
The Lady Panthers led a very balanced scoring attack, and were led in scoring by Jaylan Faine with 15 points. She was followed by Brianna Gallagher with 14 points, Caylan Mills with 13 points, Zoey Liford with 12 points, Isabelle Frost with three points (20 rebounds), Jayme Swafford with three points, Hannah Melton with two points, and Timberly Fredrick with two points.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Sarah Smith with nine points. She was followed by Aimee Woolum with seven points, Lauren Smith with five points, Aubrey Woolum with three points, and Abby Gray with two points.
Following the win, Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders was very complimentary of the Barbourville team, and highlighted how well his team played while missing some key players.
"I've got a ton of respect for coach Broughton and Barbourville," said Sowders. "He was my coach, and I've known him as long as I can remember. He's a great coach and he knows the game. He's got a very young team, but they play hard. They're growing every game, and getting better."
"I told our girls that we had to come out ready to go," he said. "This is a district game, and we can't afford to slip up at all. I thought we came out a little flat, but did a good job of correcting that pretty quickly. We've got a big week this week, so it was good to start the week off with a win."
"We've got Presley out, and we're hoping to get her back in a game or two, Natalie has been dealing with a stomach bug, and all kinds of stuff. We've been dealing with a lot of adversity, but it feels like we may be starting to turn the corner a little bit. It feels great to have these girls back from COVID restriction. They stepped up and played well tonight."
Barbourville coach Scott Broughton was equally complimentary of Knox Central following the game, and highlighted his teams youth and how they continue to work to improve.
"I can't say enough about Knox Central," he said. "I've known Jamie since he was 'knee high to a duck.' and it doesn't get any better than him. I coached him back in the day, and he's always been a number-one guy. He is a great coach, and what he's done there at Knox Central is very impressive. They've got a great staff from top-to-bottom, and that's a heck of a ball team they've got."
"We're really young this year," he added. "We don't quite have the numbers that we usually have. I forget sometimes how young we are. We've got two juniors, and the rest are freshmen or younger. We knew that we had an uphill battle before the season started. I'm very proud of how hard these girls work. They come in and practice hard every day. We just need all of the things we are doing to begin to translate to the court. All I ask is that they give me all they've got, and they do that. I'm very proud of them."
"We've got quite a bit of ball left to play. We've got a very winnable game against Jellico this week, and I think it would do us some good to get a win for our confidence. These girls will get it figured out. The good thing about all of it is, they're very young, and they have a lot of basketball ahead of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.