The first day of the Future Panthers basketball camp went off without a hitch. Dozens and dozens of young basketball players crowded the Knox Central high school gym on Thursday afternoon for the opening day of the camp.
Participants were split off into age groups according to what grade they were heading into. Instructors of each station were players from the Knox Central high school Lady Panthers' basketball team.
First year head coach Steve Warren highlighted the importance of impacting the athletes of Knox County at a young age, stating that a part of his job description was to help building the younger team programs prior to their acclimation to high school.
"One of the things that was mentioned to me when I got this job was helping the younger athletes and programs prior to them coming to high school," said Warren. "This is something we've done a lot of in the past few months, working with youth. It's critical in helping build a program. Getting these young athletes excited about basketball is a big step."
He also drew attention to the importance of his high school players instructing the camp. He hopes that they can instill some of their skills and values on the up-and-comers.
"I think it's big for our older girls to be here to interact with them," he added. "These younger players look up to these older players a lot. I hope that they can pass on the discipline, structure, and knowledge that we try to maintain."
Assistant coach Jason Lake echoed coach Warren's statements, agreeing that it is critical to work with the athletes at a young age.
"It's great to see so many kids come out for the camp's first day," he said. "It's extremely important to get to working with them at a young age. It shows how much they want to get better, and that's what we want to do; help them get better."
Lake also cited the importance of the high school players instructing the camp and also cited the upward trajectory of Knox County youth programs.
"I think it's great that our girls are here to instruct the camp," he said. "I think this may be the first time that most of them have done something like this. It shows their leadership. Right now the future of Knox County basketball is bright. We want to give every child every opportunity to learn, and will do everything we can to see to that. It's great to see the youth programs here growing so much."
Assistant coach Bryan Elliot was elated with the turnout, drawing attention to the importance of instructing the youth.
"We've had a great turnout," he said. "Every bit of this basketball stuff that we do is about having fun, and teaching these young kids. We want to get the whole county involved and get even more support for our Lady Panthers. We're seeing good development out of our youth. It's a joy to work with all of these little kids. We want these youngsters to come and interact with our players. They may come to a game in the near future and say, 'hey mom, hey dad, she taught me at camp,' giving them something to look forward to at these high school games. These older girls absolutely love it, and it's great for our program."
Caylan Mills, Zoey Liford, and Timberly Fredrick were three of the high school players helping instruct the camp. Each of the Lady Panthers were excited to be instructing the camp.
"This is a lot of fun," said Mills. "This is the first one of these that we've done together, and we're having a blast." "We really enjoy teaching the small kids," said Liford with a laugh. "They're very interesting and fun," added Fredrick while also laughing.
"We just want to help them get better with their basic fundamentals," said Mills. "These kids are about the same ages that the three of us were when we got started, so we remember being there and learning the basics, and we are just happy to be able to help teach them."
"I think that there are going to be a lot of good basketball players in this group," said Fredrick. "I've seen some of these kids doing some things that I wasn't doing until I was older than they are. It's impressive."
"This whole thing has been a great experience, and we look forward to the rest of the week," said Liford. "There are going to be a lot of good players come from these different groups, across different ages. It's exciting for the future."
