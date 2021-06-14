FPANTHER

The Future Panther basketball camp will be held this week in the Knox Central high school gymnasium. The camp is for both boys and girls grades 1st-8th. The cost will be $30 per camper, and will include a camp t-shirt. If siblings each attend the camp, the cost will be $30 for the first child, and $20 for each additional attending sibling. 

Times and dates for the camp are Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18th, from 5:00-7:30 P.M., and Saturday, June 19, from 9:00 A.M-12:00 P.M. You can register in-person on June 17 at 4:30. 

Campers will be focusing on basic fundamentals, including: ball handling, passing, and shooting. Coach Steve Warren can be reached for any further questions regarding the camp. 606-627-4100.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you