The Future Panther basketball camp will be held this week in the Knox Central high school gymnasium. The camp is for both boys and girls grades 1st-8th. The cost will be $30 per camper, and will include a camp t-shirt. If siblings each attend the camp, the cost will be $30 for the first child, and $20 for each additional attending sibling.
Times and dates for the camp are Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18th, from 5:00-7:30 P.M., and Saturday, June 19, from 9:00 A.M-12:00 P.M. You can register in-person on June 17 at 4:30.
Campers will be focusing on basic fundamentals, including: ball handling, passing, and shooting. Coach Steve Warren can be reached for any further questions regarding the camp. 606-627-4100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.