After falling to the Middlesboro Lady Jackets in their second game of the season, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats are now off to their best start since the 14-15 season after tallying victories over Bluegrass United 65-31, and Lee County 47-24.
Against Bluegrass United, the Lady Cats had four players in double-digit scoring, with Natalie Fanella and Alissa Crumpler leading the way with 14 points each. Crumpler tallied a double-double by adding 10 rebounds to her stat total. Lindsey Cox added 11 points, followed by Isabella Blevins, who added 10 points. Brooklyn Collinger tallied four points. Julia Shepherd and Alexis Lowe added three points apiece. Alyssa Mounce and Jorja Carnes added two points each, followed by Julie Moore and Mackenzie Owens who added one point each.
Against Lee County, Abby Mabe led Lynn Camp in scoring with 16 points. Allisa Crumpler followed with 10 points. Natalie Fanella added six points, Alexis Lowe added four points, Alyssa Mounce, Isabella Blevins and Julia Shepherd added three points apiece, and Lindsey Cox and Jorja Carnes added one point each.
After defeating Bluegrass United, Darrell Hendrix highlighted how he enjoyed watching his team enjoy winning games.
“They’re having fun,” he said. “Winning fixes everything. After the loss to Middlesboro, I was worried about how we responded, but they responded in the best way they could have. I liked how fast we were playing. I thought we did a good job of pushing the ball on offense, and a good job of being active and vocal on defense. I don’t like that we turned the ball over so much, but I think we just got a little loose with the ball because we had a big lead. I’m proud of the team and how hard they’ve worked to play the way they are.”
After defeating Lee County, Hendrix noted how his team’s depth has allowed them to be successful early in the season.
“We played better against Lee County,” he said. “We shot the ball better and played better defense. Alissa Crumpler had a good game for us with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Everyone contributed. We’re getting good play from our bench, which is great. I’m rotating 10 girls every night, which is helping us keep fresh players on the floor. We played a solid, well-coached team tonight and came away with a win. That’s what matters. We learned some important things from the loss to Middlesboro and spent the last few days working on them in practice. It’s translated to two straight wins.”
With the back-to-back victories, Lynn Camp improved to 3-1, their best start since the 2014-2015 season.
