Gavin was an exceptional student-athlete as he excelled with greatness on the court and
off of the court as well. He will graduate from Lynn Camp High School as valedictorian with a
4.2 GPA. Gavin has always shined with his intelligence as he was not afraid to mentor and tutor
other classmates in order to help others selflessly. Gavin has always been a great teammate
and leader both on and off the floor as well as he led by example with his distinguished
commitment and dedication everyday.
Therefore, due to his excellent commitment and dedication this has resulted in many
successful achievements on the floor as well. During his senior year (2021-2022) he averaged
13.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 4.7 blocks per game for the Lynn Camp
Wildcats. During his high school career he has also achieved many great statistical
achievements which are KHSAA state records, such as the following: 12 blocked shots in an
individual game, 139 blocked shots during his junior season (2020-2021), 146 blocked shots
during his senior season (2021-2022), and 391 blocked shots during his entire high school
career.
Gavin had multiple games in his senior year alone where he achieved a triple-double on
the stat sheet so he was a very consistent performer on the court at a very high level.
In conclusion, all of Gavin's achievements on and off of the floor has resulted in many
college offers including the following universities/prep schools: North Greenville University,
University of Dallas, Tribulation Prep (Dallas, TX), Veritas Prep (Orlando, FL), Lindsey Wilson
College, Clinton College (HBCU), Cleveland St. College, Brescia College, Piney Woods Prep
(Mississippi), Southeastern Illinois University, and Centre College.
However, the school that Gavin has chosen to attend, and signed his letter of intent to is not included upon this list. Gavin made his college decision official with his announcement and college signing at Lynn Camp High School on April 28th to play at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, TN. Gavin signed his commitment on a full athletic scholarship. Columbia State Community College is a Division-1 Junior College.
