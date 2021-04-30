With the 2020 little league season canceled, things have started to look more like "normal" as the Knox County Little League has taken back to the diamond for the 2021 season.
GETTING BACK TO NORMAL: Knox County Little League takes to the diamond (Photo Gallery)
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
Latest News
- GETTING BACK TO NORMAL: Knox County Little League takes to the diamond (Photo Gallery)
- Lynn Camp's Julia Shepherd commits to University of the Cumberlands for archery
- Knox man indicted by feds for meth trafficking
- Two face trafficking, endangerment charges after Court Square incident
- Chamber hears from State Representative
- No indictments in officer involved shootings of two Gray men
- Church's vision becoming reality before their very eyes
- Indictments
Most Popular
Articles
- Kentucky State Police Investigate Body Located in Knox County
- Flat Lick man indicted for rape of minor
- Corbin man indicted for sodomizing minor
- Body found last night believed to be missing Knox County man
- In Honor of Women’s History Month: Kerri Mitchell, first Knox County Woman Crowned Miss Kentucky, 2005
- Two face trafficking, endangerment charges after Court Square incident
- Rockholds woman arrested after spat with emergency responders
- Tanner Smith and Caden Sergent place fifth in regional fishing tournament, bound for state
- Barbourville man indicted in prescription drug scheme
- Knox County driver discusses upcoming race at Pine Mountain
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.