After going from February 4 to February 18 without a win, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats found their way back into the win column behind a balanced scoring attack, featuring five different players in double digits, as they downed the Model Lady Pats 76-69 on the road on Friday night.
Leading the charge for Lynn Camp was Abby Mabe with 21 points. She was followed by Alissa Crumpler with 15 points, Jorja Carnes with 14 points, Lindsey Cox with 11 points, and Natalie Fanella with 10 points, Isabella Blevins with three points, and Braylen Smith with two points.
Following the contest, Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix brought to attention his team's struggles when playing with a lead in the recent past, and how they handled that scenario much better this time around.
"We had five girls in double figures in scoring, and Mabe was one assist away from a double double," he said. "I feel like we’re getting better every time we step on the floor, win or lose. Anytime you go out of region and pick up a win, you have to be happy. Jorja Carnes and Lindsey Cox really shot the ball well tonight and they’re starting to learn the difference between a good and bad shot."
"After the close loss to Harlan, I was curious about how we would handle a close game next time it happened. We jumped up on Model, and when they tried to come back, we did things the right way to keep them from taking the game from us. I’m proud of this team and excited about the future."
