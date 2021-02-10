Barbourville senior guard Matthew Gray is the newest member of the 1000th point club, as he surpassed the milestone in a matchup with the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets in Middlesboro on Tuesday night. However, Barbourville fell to the home standing Yellow Jackets, 57-51, in a hard-fought game.
Dylan Moore led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points. He was followed by Gray with 10 points, Matthew Warren with eight points, David Collett with seven points, Jordan Collins with six points, and Travis Scott with two points.
Barbourville coach Cody Messer noted his team's poor shooting performance as a point of emphasis. He also praised Middlesboro for playing a great game. He also challenged his players to step up on the court.
"I can’t say for certain that our eyes were open on half of the shots we took, that’s how bad we shot tonight,” said Messer. "Hats off to Middlesboro, they played a great game. I've got a lot of respect for Middlesboro and coach Morris. They're one of the hottest teams in the region right now, and they're playing some darn good basketball. They're a dangerous team."
"We shot atrocious from the field," he added. "We are letting our offensive dynamic dictate our defensive intensity, and we can't have that. I preach hard-nosed defense, and that's what we have to have."
"We just missed a ton of shots. We're just not going to beat guys like that. It was a bad night, just a bad game for us. I hope it lights a fire for these guys. I feel like we got a little satisfied after a big district win, and didn't prepare the way we should have. Again, Middlesboro is a great team, and they had a great game plan. They're going to surprise some people, they already have."
"We waited way too late to try to do anything about being behind," he added. "We're going to have to do a heck of a lot better than that, or we are going to be out of the first round of districts, sitting in the stands watching."
"We have to value our possessions better. Sometimes, the first open shot may not be the best shot; maybe it's not the best person to be shooting the ball. We have to learn our roles. We just have to know when and who needs to execute the offense, and I put that on my point guard, he has to do a better job in that situation. Matthew Gray needs to continue to lead for us. He has done a great job of that, but he's frustrated too, and that's something that happens when you have a mixture of experience and inexperience. We are going to get back to being us we're going to get to work and get this fixed."
