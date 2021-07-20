Knox Central wrestler Hannah Foster is the NAGA champion after claiming the top spot in a tournament held last weekend. Last season, Forster claimed multiple high placement finishes in various events. Facing off against the top-ranked Harrison County Lady Thorobreds, Foster claimed a second place individual placement as the Lady Panthers took down top-ranked Harrison County.
She also took home a third place finish in the state wrestling tournament last season, claiming a third place finish in the 113 lb. weight class. Following that performance, Knox Central and Barbourville wrestling coach Hunter Luttrell praised Foster's tenacity as she faced one of the toughest roads in the tournament.
"Hannah probably had one of the toughest roads to a championship," Luttrell said in March, following the state tournament. "She was going up against a few girls that had won at the national level, and some at the global level. For her to even be mentioned in the same category, let alone to be highly successful at that level, is extremely impressive. She's only been wrestling a few months, and is already competing with globally successful wrestlers. We were all extremely impressed with her performance."
Foster will be pivotal for the Lady Panthers this season as she becomes one of the leaders of the team following the graduation of senior Ivy Partin.
