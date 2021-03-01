Lynn Camp head football coach Allen Harris has stepped down, effective immediately. In a post on facebook, Harris posted: "With a very heavy heart I am sad to announce that I will not be returning as the head football coach at Lynn Camp next year."
He went on to thank a multitude of people that have assisted him over the years.
"There are so many people I want to thank for all their help during my tenure," he said. "Seven years ago when I was hired, Lynn Camp Football needed so many things. With the full support of the administration and Board of Education, we [were] able to raise the money to complete our locker rooms and field house. We [were] able to purchase the best equipment available for our kids. We started a summer camp for our elementary kids. We upgraded our facilities to match any school around.
In the post, Harris drew attention to his record while head coach, and the amount of success that he and his team were able to have.
"During my tenure we went 33-30," he said. "We won back-to-back-to-back district runner-up championships. We made several appearances through to the second round of the region. We had one running back finish in the top-ten all-time running backs in Kentucky. Every year we [were] able to open doors for our athletes to go to college and play at the next level. One of them made it to division one."
Harris has no regrets as he closes this chapter of his life.
"As I leave, I can hold my head high, because I am proud of what I leave behind. We have created a solid foundation for this program to be successful year-in and year-out. I truly believe I am leaving the program in better shape than when I got here. Of course, I did none of this on my own. I had the pleasure to work with many great men and women who sacrificed family time, personal time, and worked many hours they didn’t get paid for or even the appreciation they deserve."
Harris credited multiple people with his success, and thanked multiple members of his coaching staff in his departure.
"I would like to personally thank Larry Parker for his loyalty hard work and over thirty years of dedication to our program as a non-paid coach," he said. "Darrell Hendrix for always going above and beyond and being there with me to sling paint, mow game fields, practice fields, and a million other things he was ask to do outside of his coaching responsibilities. Sam Miller for helping us get off to a great start and doing a lot of the same things as Darrell. Matt Moore for hard work dedication going above and beyond the call of duty and always being right there to pick up the slack whenever we needed him. Hilda Miller for working behind the scenes always being on-call and making herself available to drive our team anywhere we needed to go. Kyle and Karen Hubbs, if not for you there were many times our kids would have not had the great things we where able to provide them, not to mention the hundred million other things you both have done and continue to do for our school. Eric Dixon for his hard work and love of the game to make time from his busy schedule to give back to our kids. Danny Scalf for thirty plus years of free service to do and manage things that nobody else wanted to do and deal with. Rob Eaton and Susan Eaton as well. Martin Goley for all your wonderful work and brilliant pics. All of my coaching staff last year that had to deal with a pandemic trying to rebuild and maintain the professionalism. I tip my hat to you all and I love each and everyone of you. I also want to thank all the businesses that supported our program our kids wouldn’t have been able to thrive and play a sport they love without your support. I hope and pray that you continue to support this program for many years to come. Even in a pandemic, you never failed us even with all the uncertainty."
"My wife Callie Harris for always being there to help me and always supporting the program and loving me even when the stress was overbearing. Our many fans who love this program and support it thank you for accepting me and making me feel like a Camper and like I belonged. Thank you to the Knox County Board of Education, Kelly Sprinkles and our Lynn Camp Administration Mr. Pennington, Mr. Prewitt, and Mrs. Dixon for allowing me to do what I love. But most of all I want to thank all the kids that gave me your time and effort. I am so proud of the teams we coached and the men they have become. No matter where life takes me I will always be a Camper. I hope that our kids continue to play the sport we love and again thank all of you."
