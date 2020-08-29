“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris. “We’re very excited about getting the season started. We’ve got a good blend of veteran and underclassman talent, and if every player does what they’re capable of doing, I think we will be a pretty good team.
Harris had no issue getting the team ready for their first practice of the season. “They’re fired up in there,” he said as he pointed to the weight room. “They’re ready to go today. These kids have worked real hard and they want to be here. They’ve been here putting in a lot of work, the same repetitive stuff that we’ve been limited to for a while now, and not one time have any of them complained. They’ve just been high spirited and ready to go. I’m excited for these guys.”
Prior to hearing that Governor Andy Bashear would not overrule the KHSAA board decision, Harris detailed how meaningful each practice and game was for his team. “Like I said, It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” he said. “Not knowing from one day to the next whether or not you’re going to get to have a season or not is pretty stressful. We’ve just been doing everything we can and making the best of what we’ve got.”
“In my opinion, this is the safest place in the world for these guys,” he added. “If they’re not here, they’re going to be somewhere else that might not be so safe. These guys need this, all of these kids do. For their peace of mind, they need to be here. Kids need to go to school, kids need to play and they need to communicate with other students. It’s crucial for their development and mental health. So, for these guys to be able to come out and play, is a lot healthier for them, in my opinion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.