Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix tallied her 100th win as the head coach of the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon in a 16-0 win over the Barbourville Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers couldn't get going on offense, due to Madyson Roberts' pitching. Roberts pitched a perfect game, allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, and had two strikeouts.
Halle Mills led the Lady Cats on the sticks with two RBI. Gabby Carollo, Baileigh Bargo, Roberts, Tori Bunch, and Jorja Carnes rounded out the hitting with one RBI each.
Barbourville coach Luster Powers highlighted his team's youth and adversity, but also stated that his team is working hard, and refuses to make excuses for themselves.
"We have a young team," he said. "The pandemic has just about got everybody. This game is probably the fourth time total that we've been on the field. Our field is in rough shape, and is bad to hold water. With these recent rains, it's been hard to get practice time in. That, along with everything else going on has just been a recipe for disaster so far."
"However, our girls work very hard," he added. "They refuse to make excuses and come out and grind every chance they get. I think that by the time the season is over, we will be a completely different team. I think we will be competitive by the tail-end of the season."
After accruing her 100th win, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix praised her team and assistants, crediting them with the 100 win accomplishment.
"I’m very proud of this accomplishment, but this isn’t just my accomplishment," she said. "This has been an accumulation of several young ladies who have played for me over the last seven years. My assistant coaches have helped me in getting these wins too. I can’t thank my assistant coach and husband, Darrell Hendrix, enough for being with me along this journey. He’s been there every step of the way, and I couldn’t have done it without him. I’ve made Lynn Camp my home, and I’ve loved every minute of being the coach at Lynn Camp. I look forward to many more wins."
