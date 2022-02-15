The Knox Central High School cheer team made history on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, finishing 9th in the nation in the UCA High School Nationals Varsity Medium DII Game Day Division . Competing against 42 teams from across the nation, the Panthers advanced to the finals following a tremendous performance in the semi-finals. Finishing 9th place, the team is the only team in school history to have ever advanced to the finals, and the first to have finished inside the top-10.
“Two years ago, we made our first visit to the UCA High School Nationals in Orlando, Florida,” said Knox Central Cheer coach Joy McKeehan. “We made it to the semi-finals for the first time, but we were not satisfied; we wanted more. These girls have been putting in countless hours of work since May, and are a well-rounded team. From practicing, to cheering ball games, to preparing for competition, these girls give their all.”
“They are true athletes in every aspect,” she went on to contend. “They give us their very best at all times. They are responsible, dedicated, and talented student-athletes, and we cannot be more proud of their performances during our time in the UCA Nationals. They represent our school and our county well. We are looking forward to continuing our hard work and dedication for the rest of the season, and in the years to come.”
