The Lynn Camp cross country team had an impressive showing in their inaugural meet of the season on August 19 in the McCreary County Invitational. As a team, the girls team took home a first place finish, with the boy's team taking a fourth place finish in the meet. Runner Lauren Partin also took her first ever 1st place varsity finish.
Lynn Camp track coach Marc Estep was pleased with his team's performance in the season's first meet.
"I was very happy with both teams," he said. "Especially with it being so early in the season. Our girls performed great with four runners in the top 10. Our top runner, Abby Mabe, was out due to COVID protocol. Which makes the high finish even more impressive. Lauren Partin, who is only an eighth grader, was able to win her first varsity race as an individual. Lilly Henize finished 5th, Arabella Pennington was 7th, Madi Weymers was 10th, Cambree Prewitt finished 18th, and Paris Jackson finished 26th. Out of the six runners, four of them had never ran a cross country race before. So, to say I’m pleased is an understatement; especially coming away with a team 1st-place trophy. I’m excited to see these girls run this year."
"On the boys side, Ethan Blevins finished 4th, Logan Brock grabbed 5th, Landon White finished 15th, Jaden Stewart finished 24th, and Clayton White finished 33rd. This was a great test for our boys," Estep added. "We were a little short with Caleb Helton not running. Ethan and Logan are going to be considered to be a couple of the top runners in the region this season. They ran very well. Landon, Jaden and Clayton ran well, and I expect them to improve tremendously throughout the season. Again, I'm very happy with the results, especially this early in the season. I expect big things out of these boys throughout the season."
