Sadie and Savannah Hoffman are two young sisters from Barbourville that have their eyes set on a big prize -- a state title in archery. Each of the two are currently ranked very highly in their respective categories. Sadie, a fifth grader, is graded as the top-rated archer for her age group, topping the list of more than 130 archers. Savannah is currently ranked 15th in her division, but the freshman has had many impressive showings this season.
In their latest competition, the SMS Warrior Pow Wow, Savannah finished first in her age group, and fourth out of all the girls that participated with a score of 288, just seven points off of her season and personal best of 295. Sadie took home the gold in the tournament, shooting a 283, leaving her first in the elementary and fifth grade age groups.
Sadie and Savannah’s mother, Tabitha, recalls how they got started in archery.
“They started out in a P.E. class with coach Steven Hibbard at Barbourville,” she said. “He actually introduced archery during a P.E. class, and the kids loved it. They had tried cheer, and dance, as well as a few other sports, and they just weren’t in love with it. They liked to do those things, but didn’t necessarily love any of them. Coach Hibbard noticed that they each had a natural ability in archery as they became more familiar with it during his P.E. class.”
“He had suggested that they each join the team,” she said. “So, Savannah got to start in sixth grade with coach Hibbard, and she actually advanced to the state tournament her very first year, and that’s how she got started in it. Sadie saw how much fun Savannah was having, and how much success she was having, and thought she might like to try it too. She picked up a bow, and had natural talent as well. That’s how it all kind of started.”
Sadie and Savannah both recently finished second in their respective categories in a national qualifier.
“Savannah started with the NASP program in the school,” said Tabitha. “They started doing national qualifiers and state qualifiers as they progressed. She won the state tournament last year, shooting a 295. That won her division in the state, but nationals were cancelled due to COVID. They both placed second in a national event back in December, so we are really hoping for that back-to-back state championship.”
The younger of the sisters, Sadie, credited her older sister Savannah with helping get her interested, and for leading by example. She plans to continue with archery as long as possible.
“I didn’t start in the NASP program, because I was too young,” she said. “My sister is the one who got me interested in it, and I learn by watching her. I work very hard and practice as much as I can. I like how you can express yourself through archery. It feels natural to me and I feel comfortable. But it is very hard work. I am only in the fifth grade, but I plan on sticking with archery as long as I can. I love it. My favorite part is winning, and being the best through my hard work. It feels good when it pays off.”
The older sister, Savannah, started in the NASP program, without sights, or attachments of any kind on her bow. She plans on continuing with archery through college.
“I started in the NASP program,” said Savannah. “It was ‘barebones,’ which means we had no sights, or attachments on our bows. I then started using compound bows. I love archery. What separates it from everything else is that it’s mainly a mental sport. I work very hard at what I do, and I’m thankful to be able to participate and be successful also. I want to continue with archery all the way through high school, and I would like to do it in college as well. I haven’t made up my mind on where I want to go to college yet, but I’ve got plenty of time to decide on that. For now, I’m going to just stay focused on getting better, and going back to the state championship,”
Tabitha contends that the administration and community have been the utmost supportive of not only her daughters, but of Barbourville archery.
“Archery is a wonderful sport for those kids that can’t or don’t want to do the traditional sports,” she said. “We get all kinds of support, especially from our little school. The administration and the community have been wonderful. We couldn’t ask for anything more. We are thankful for Barbourville Independent and the community. There are very strict guidelines in place for us, and we are just thankful to be able to continue to compete.”
