After hearing word that Governor Andy Bashear would not override the KHSAA board decision to proceed with fall sports, Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins gathered his team on the practice field to inform them that they would be playing football this fall.
“We’re fired up and ready to play some football,” he said. “These guys have been working hard. They’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do. We got word during practice that the Governor wouldn’t be overturning the decision to move forward, and we couldn’t be more excited. This is what we work for every year. It feels like we might have even worked harder this year than in years past with all the adversity.”
While Hoskins feels that his team is ready, he knows there is still work to be done. “With the limitations on practice and stuff, I feel like we may be a little behind in the offense,” he said. “We have limitations on how many guys can touch the ball. For instance, we can’t have more than two guys touching the football in the same play right now, so our center can’t snap the ball to the quarterback. There are still a few things that are slowing down progress just a little bit in certain areas, but we are just happy to be out here and happy to get the chance to work.”
