Knox Central junior offensive and defensive lineman Hunter Messer has added multiple college hosted football camps to his resume over the summer and will be adding even more ahead of his third high school season.
All of the camps that Messer has attended have been focused on developing the skills of offensive and defensive lineman who wish to hone their skills in the hopes of furthering their academic and athletic career at the college level.
“So far, I have visited Middle Tennessee State, Kentucky, and Western Kentucky University,” said Messer. “I will be at Union on the 23rd. All the camps I have attended have been offensive line and defensive line camps.”
Of the camps he has attended so far this summer, Messer enjoyed the camp at Middle Tennessee State the best. “I really enjoyed the Middle Tennessee State camo the best so far. Their camp was very nice, and the coaches were very good at helping me in areas I needed to focus on. The coaches were very friendly, and extremely helpful.”
Of the three schools he attended thus far, the state university is the only one not to make Messer’s short-list. “Two of the schools that I have been heavily considering are WKU and MTSU. Also, I haven’t been to a camp there yet, but I also have Georgetown on my short-list.”
With two more years of high school football left, Messer is focused on the task at hand, and working hard to achieve goals set by both himself, and the team.
“I expected my team to have some fun this season,” he said. “I expect that we will work our tails off, and do better than last year, and just improve overall. I expected myself to do better than I did last year and show improvement with results.”
Under first-year head coach Dustin Buckner, Messer is optimistic about the team’s trajectory, “Coach Buckner is a great man,” he said. “He is a great coach. I love what he has done for Knox Central football this year. He went out and got some great coaches. I can’t wait for the first game. I am excited to be coached by him and our other coaches. I know they will make us all better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.