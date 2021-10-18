One week after a substantial loss to the Corbin Redhounds, the Knox Central Panthers tallied a much-needed victory over the Wayne County Cardinals, on the road, 21-10, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
Steve Partin led the Panthers to victory from the quarterback position, completing 11-of-15 passes for 179 yards with two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive end, Partin finished second in tackles with 11, including one tackle for loss.
Abe Brock led the Panthers with a big receiving night, catching eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Chadwell was on the receiving end of two passes, for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Dalton Pilarski led the team in tackles with 13 tackles, and two quarterback sacks. Taylor Payne and Ivy Partin got in on the scoring action again, with Partin connecting on two PATs and Payne tallying an extra point as well. Brenton Willoughby forced a fumble, and Cayden Collins tallied an interception.
"I’m super proud of our team and happy to see our guys with a smile on their faces," said Knox Central coach Travis McDaniel following the win. "We played extremely hard, but still not for a full 48 minutes. I can’t wait to see us put a full game together. I will say this, we had our best week of practice this week and tonight proved that. I feel like if you can win Monday through Thursday, your chances are significantly better on Friday."
Ahead of a crucial matchup with Lincoln County, McDaniel approved of the way his team has handled various forms of adversity.
"We faced adversity again this week, with a time change for the kick-off of the game, but our kids fought through that, and I think that only helps us moving forward. We are super happy to get a road district win and we will go back to work this weekend and prepared for a good Lincoln County team."
Knox Central has two games remaining in the regular season slate; two home games. The Panthers will host Lincoln County on Friday with kick-off slated for 7:30. Knox Central will complete their regular season schedule against Breathitt County at home the following week.
