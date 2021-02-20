Two teams coming off of big wins met in a 51st district clash on Friday night as the Knox Central Panthers hosted the Lynn Camp Wildcats on Senior Night. Each team had gone a while without a game prior to Friday's matchup. Lynn Camp was coming off of a big win against Harlan at home on February 9, and Knox Central was coming off of a big win against Clay County at home on February 13.
The first quarter of action saw the home standing Panthers take a 10-point lead behind a trio of three pointers, while limiting Lynn Camp to just seven points in the opening stanza. The Wildcats would not go quietly, and nearly doubled their offensive efficiency in the second quarter, however, Knox Central's explosive first quarter allowed them to carry a 32-20 lead into the half.
As play resumed in the third, the Panthers' zone defense seemed to discombobulate the Wildcats' offense, as they went on to outscore Lynn Camp 20-10 in the third quarter, and 26-15 in the final frame, locking-in a decisive 78-45 victory on Senior Night.
The Panthers were led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 25 points. He was followed by Gavin Chadwell with 13 points, Blake Ledford with eight points, Logan King and Andrew Sizemore with seven points each, KT Turner with six points, Isaac Mills with five points, Abe Brock with three points, and Larken Abner and Landen Mills with two points each.
The Wildcats were led by Spencer Gilbert with 20 points. He was followed by Micah Engle with 18 points, Jace Boggs with five points, and Gavin Allen with two points.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson alluded to his team's slow start, and how they improved in the second half. He also highlighted his seniors, and how emotional the night was for the team as a whole.
"I thought we got off to a slow start," he said. "You could tell we hadn't played in a while. It was senior night, which is a real emotional night for the team. I thought we got our jitters worked out pretty fast, and played a much better second half."
Patterson praised his seniors and the contribution they have made to the Knox Central basketball program.
"You'll never be able to replace seniors," he said. "Andrew is a special kid to me, I've coached him since the second grade. We know each other inside and out. JeVonte is a phenomenal athlete. There will be no replacing him. He is a great kid, I love to see him smile and interact with other kids, beyond the basketball court. Larken is a guy that is always at practice, he's always giving 110%. He gives us an incredible energy. This is a great group of seniors, and we are going to miss them when they graduate."
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke called to attention the Panthers' zone defense, and how is caused trouble for his team throughout the game.
"They jumped into that 3-2 zone defense and jumped every passing lane," he said. "We weren't very strong with the ball, we weren't making strong passes, and that's just something we will have to do better with. We just have to take care of the ball. It's not time to push the panic button yet. Knox Central is a large school, they're supposed to do that. We don't have time to hang our heads. We have to shift our focus to Corbin now. It's the less than 24-hour rule and we are going to forget about this one and shift our focus strictly to Corbin."
