Well, folks, my time with the Mountain Advocate has drawn to a close. I came to Barbourville in January of 2020 after being the Sports Editor for the Middlesboro Daily News in Middlesboro. Publisher Charles Myrick reached out to me to gauge my interest in becoming the Sports Editor for the Advocate, and I was definitely interested. After meeting Charles and interviewing with him, I knew he was the type of guy I could work for. He was a good, God-fearing man, that seemed to have a general respect for everyone. He extended and offer, and I accepted. I got started immediately.
I had no idea that I was about to embark on one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life, nor did I know that I was about to meet many people that would have such an incredible impact on my life.
I was already fairly familiar with the sports teams from Knox County, having covered sports in the area for a few years prior. However, I had no clue how much hard work, time, and dedication the student athletes of Barbourville, Lynn Camp, and Knox Central put in. Seeing these young men and women up close and personal was incredible. I've covered everything from t-ball games to state tournaments, and each and every time, I am left speechless at the things these kids can do.
I have met some truly amazing people while working with the Advocate. There are far too many to name. I like to think I always treated people with kindness, and treated them as friends. I was never bothered by anyone coming up and talking to me or asking me questions. I was never bothered by someone telling me I should be doing this or that. I was never bothered by people. I have always loved people, and have always been social, and the people of Barbourville made that even easier. Y'all took me in like family, and have treated me like that since then. I won't ever forget it. I promise.
I wish there was a way this didn't have to happen, and things could keep going on as they do, but this is the way life goes sometimes. Change is inevitable. Change is hard, and people seldom like it. However, I've always been told that when a door closes, it signifies that another one is about to open. I firmly believe that God is leading me down a path that I have no choice but to follow -- a path to greatness.
I hope that I can continue to make you all proud, because I will be taking Barbourville with me in my heart everywhere I go, because even though I'm not from here, this place has become my home, and means a great deal to me. I hope that you all will continue to reach out to me from time to time. I'll always be around in one way or another.
It's never easy to say goodbye, but the time has come. I will miss you all very much, but my time with the Advocate has been very special and means a lot to me. I'd like to say a special thank you to Charles Myrick for being a father-figure and one of the best friends a guy could have to me over the last few years when I needed it the most, to Gerald Cope for being such a great guy to me and my family, and to Teresa Brooks, who I love to absolute pieces. Barbourville, I love you. It's been incredible.
