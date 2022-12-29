John Dunn

Well, folks, my time with the Mountain Advocate has drawn to a close. I came to Barbourville in January of 2020 after being the Sports Editor for the Middlesboro Daily News in Middlesboro. Publisher Charles Myrick reached out to me to gauge my interest in becoming the Sports Editor for the Advocate, and I was definitely interested. After meeting Charles and interviewing with him, I knew he was the type of guy I could work for. He was a good, God-fearing man, that seemed to have a general respect for everyone. He extended and offer, and I accepted. I got started immediately.

I had no idea that I was about to embark on one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life, nor did I know that I was about to meet many people that would have such an incredible impact on my life. 

Recommended for you