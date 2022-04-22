Knox Central senior Ivy Partin has officially signed with the University of the Cumberlands to further her athletic and academic career. Earlier this year, she added some hardware to her trophy case after claiming the state wrestling championship in her respective weight class. With the state championship won, Partin became the first state wrestling champion at Knox Central High School.
After claiming the state championship, Partin was also invited to the national wrestling tournament in Las Vegas, and she is set to depart on Tuesday with a goal in mind of setting even more history.
As a soccer player, track athlete, wrestler, and even a football player, Partin has helped pave the way for young women to follow in her footsteps. She has shown that anything is possible for anyone as long as you work hard.
At her signing, Knox Central Athletic Director Jeff Canady praised Partin's accomplishments throughout her career.
“When I think of Ivy Partin, I think of greatness,” he said. “She is a tremendous student, and an absolutely phenomenal athlete. She is fearless, and isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work. I could go on and on about what she means to this school. She is setting a wonderful example to young women across the area, proving that you can do anything you set your mind to if you’re willing to work hard enough.”
Partin's head coach, Hunter Luttrell echoed Canady's sentiments, stating that Partin is a generational athlete.
"Ivy has been the foundation of our wrestling team," said Knox/Barbourville wrestling coach Hunter Luttrell. "She has always been an amazing athlete, and I feel like wrestling has made her fearless; she's not afraid of anything. She wrestles against boys, so she isn't afraid to get out there with them and do whatever she needs to do. I am super proud of her. She's made history more than once. She's a special person. She's a role model and an inspiration to all young women. You don't get athletes like her often; she's special."
