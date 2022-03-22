2021 Female Sports Figure of the Year, and Knox Central senior wrestler Ivy Partin is set to take the national stage after being crowned the best wrestler in her weight class in the state of Kentucky. The recently-crowned state champion received an email informing her that she had been invited to the national tournament in Las Vegas, NV in late April.
When head coach Hunter Luttrell was asked what Partin’s appearance in the national tournament meant to the program, he said, “Ivy’s appearance in nationals is setting the bar for all young women in Knox County. I said it three years ago when me and my assistant coach saw her play soccer. I said she’d win a state championship and she would go to nationals. She now can show that it’s possible for any girl. It’s possible to take something that no one thought they could do, and do it.”
“Our young women here in Knox County need to give it a shot,” he added. “It takes the first step, and that’s what she did. She was really nervous the first time she was asked to wrestle – and she didn’t even want to. Now, a girl from Flat Lick, Kentucky gets to go on the biggest stage in the nation, and based on her performance, she might even go to the world championships.”
“The greatness of just getting there hasn’t dawned on her yet. She is the elite of the elite, because she trusted the process, and it wasn’t overnight. This is the biggest sporting event for a high schooler, and our very own gets to participate in it. I hope the girls look at Ivy and know at one point she was just as nervous, and they can do it too.”
Partin is the first wrestler from Knox County to wrestle in a national tournament. Luttrell spoke of her excitement for the event, and his expectations for his top mauler.
“She is super excited,” he said with a laugh. “As soon as she got the qualification email, I got a call, and she was like, ‘uh, is this nationals?’ and I just laughed and said, ‘Yes, Ivy it is.’ She’s excited to be able to travel, and get to do something she has grown to love. She is very excited that the school is supporting her. I expect Ivy to show up and be herself. I expect her to wrestle, have fun, and soak in an amazing experience. Everything else will fall into place.”
Partin herself was surprised by the exclusivity of the event, and is excited for the experience and opportunity.
“I’m excited,” she said. “It’s pretty exclusive. Only state champions get invites, and they have three different styles of wrestling at this tournament. I’ve only competed in folk-style, so it’ll be interesting to see how I do in the other two. My coaches believe they’ll be able to teach me a few things about freestyle and Greco, at least enough to where I’ll do good. I don’t really know what to expect, except that it’s going to be a lot different than what I’m used to. Either way, it’s going to be an experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.