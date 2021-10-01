The Lynn Camp Wildcats have had a tough road since the end of the 2019 season. After defeating the Pineville Mountain Lions in the first round of the KHSAA Class 1A UK Orthopaedics Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl, the Wildcats fell 61-0 to the Williamsburg Yellowjackets on November 15, 2019, and have yet to etch a win since then.
The Jellico (Tenn.) Blue Devils traveled to Lynn Camp to take on the Wildcats on Thursday night, and the two teams battled to the wire. After the teams fought back-and-forth throughout the duration of the entire game, with 17-seconds remaining in the game, the Blue Devils punched in a go-ahead touchdown, escaping Corbin with a 40-38 victory.
Prior to the game against Jellico, the Wildcats had scored one touchdown all season. They were able to score a season-high 38 in the effort against the Blue Devils on Thursday night.
