If you have paid attention to 13th region basketball for the last three years, you’ve definitely heard the name JeVonte Turner.
The Knox Central standout made a splash throughout his high school career. Known for his borderline insane athleticism, he broke numerous records, made numerous award lists, achieved numerous career milestones, and helped lead the Panthers to three straight regional championships.
Since the 2018-2019 season, Turner's sophomore campaign, he has been a key contributor for the back-to-back regional champion Panthers.
As a sophomore, Turner averaged 4.8 points-per-game, playing limited minutes as an underclassman. As a junior, Turner began to turn heads as he increased his offensive production to 22.2 points-per-game, finishing the season as the state's 26th best scorer. Along with the increase in scoring, Turner's rebounding also improved to 6.4 rebounds-per-outing, good for second on the team.
In his senior campaign, Turner was widely regarded as one of the best players in the region, and in the state of Kentucky as a whole, finishing with averages of 19.2 points-per-game, and 8.2 rebounds--per-game.
Now, Turner will take his talents to the University of the Cumberlands. Leading up to his commitment, it was the constant contact and attention from the staff that persuaded Turner to pull the trigger on becoming a Patriot.
“Months and months leading up to my commitment, Cumberlands showed me so much love; all the way from the players to the coaching staff,” he said. “Matt Daniel is awesome, and he made it well-known that he wanted me in a Patriots’ uniform. The visit went great, and I just had a feeling that was the place for me.”
After dominating the high school game, Turner expects his talents to translate well to the college level. “I think I will adapt To the college play style well, simply because of my work ethic and my mentally to strive to get better everyday,” he said. “I think the best part of my game that will carry-over well to college is my ability to make plays, and my drive to win every single game. I’m a winner, and that’s what I do.”
Although Turner is confident in his abilities, he knows that he still has room to improve. “I’m going to focus on my shooting for sure,” he said. “I’m in the gym everyday improving my shot right now, and I will continue to strive to get better in every aspect of my game.”
Turner will take to Williamsburg this fall, and begin his academic journey toward a degree in Physical Sports Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.