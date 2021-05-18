JeVonte Turner has been arguably one of the best players in the entire state of Kentucky over the course of the past two seasons. While helping lead the Panthers to their third straight regional title, Turner racked up a long list of accolades, including, but not limited to: Kentucky Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, Mr. Kentucky Basketball nominee, 13th Region Player of the Year, and more.
Turner plans on taking advantage of bill 128, commonly referred to as "the do-over" bill, in order to not only further his athletic career, but to to bolster his academic scores.
"I felt like I could have done much better in school," he said. "I feel like all of the teachers and students handled the virtual stuff about as well as they could, but it just wasn't the same as being in person. People will see that I'm coming back and assume it's only because of basketball, but that's not it. I do want to play basketball at the next level, but in order to get into a quality school, you have to have the right test scores. I am going to focus on my academics more than I ever have. I feel blessed to have another shot."
Although Turner is going to focus more on academics than he has in the past, his desire to win still burns brightly.
"I want to win a state championship," he stated. "We've won the region, we've won the district, we've won this and that -- now it's time to go win a state championship. Me and my teammates have all talked about the upcoming season and we are all extremely excited. We like what we have as a team, and we know we can win together. That's what I want more than anything. I would like to win Mr. Kentucky Basketball, I'd like to get a lot of good offers from good schools, but more than anything, I want to win a state championship with my brothers."
