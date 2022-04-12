JeVonte Turner has been arguably one of the best players in the entire state of Kentucky over the course of the past three seasons. While helping lead the Panthers to their third straight regional title last season, Turner racked up a long list of accolades, including, but not limited to: Kentucky Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, Mr. Kentucky Basketball nominee, 13th Region Player of the Year, and more, doing the same in his final year.
After wrapping up his high school career following the 13th Region Tournament, Turner added another accolade to his already lengthy list: 2022 Kentucky All Star
Turner took advantage of bill 128, commonly referred to as "the do-over" bill, in order to not only further his athletic career, but to bolster his academic scores. After helping lead the Panthers to three consecutive regional championships, he wanted to have a better year academically, and chase a fourth consecutive title.
Although his Panthers came up short against the North Laurel Jaguars in the 13th Region Championship, Turner still had a tremendous year, leading Knox Central in scoring with 19.2 points-per-game, and tallying the team’s third-highest amount of rebounds with 8.3 per game.
Turner has garnered attention from multiple schools, including Coastal Carolina, for his athletic abilities.
“I really want to play at the next level,” he said. “I’m working hard still, and keeping myself in shape so I can be ready when the time comes. I’m staying focused on what’s ahead of me, because these next few weeks and months are critical. I wouldn’t be where I am without my family, my coaches, and all the teammates I’ve ever had. Each of them have made me better in one way or another, and I wouldn’t have been able to do anything I did without them supporting me and helping me along the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.