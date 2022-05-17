Jolene Smith has signed to further her academic and athletic career with UPike.
Smith has always been active in school activities. She was first a dancer at Central Elementary School, where she began her cheerleading career in second grade.
Jolene cheered from sixth grade until her junior year. During her junior year, the Barbourville cheer team won the district championship and placed third in region. This was the first time in school history that Barbourville cheerleaders had placed in the region.
Smith had strong academics throughout high school, finishing her senior year with a 3.96 GPA. She is the senior class president, and has been involved in student council since 6th grade. She has also played softball since middle school. Smith stated that she was “thrilled” to be attending the University of Pikeville where she will once again be on the sidelines, only this time, cheering on the Bears.
The UPike cheerleading team is very high achieving, which appealed to Smith. They were UCA 2021 All-Girl National Champions. Smith stated that she was “looking forward to some exciting experiences ahead as a UPike student and cheerleader.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.