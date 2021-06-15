"Ms. Lynn Camp," Julia Shepherd, has officially wrapped up her high school archery career after competing in the NASP Championship Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this past weekend. Shepherd finished second out of 275 in the high school girls overall rankings, first in the 12th grade girls' high school rankings out of 71 archers, and fifth out of 759 in overall girls' rankings. She shot a 292 out of 300, with 22 tens.
Coach Jonathan Stephens emphasized Shepherd's importance to the team, and wished her the best moving into her college career.
"Julia finishing her NASP career in Myrtle Beach carried a lot of significance," said coach Jonathan Stephens. "She's been in archery for years and has really pushed the envelope since the beginning. Her leadership, energy, and optimism were vital for our entire archery team, and she will be missed by all. Coach Hagan Burns and I wish her well at the University of the Cumberlands."
Shepherd highlighted her career, saying she was happy with how it ended, and looks forward to her coming days with the University of the Cumberlands Lady Patriots.
"Shooting in my last tournament was a bittersweet moment," said Shepherd. "I have done archery for so long, but I am very happy with how it ended. I am so excited to continue my archery career at the Cumberlands and can't wait for the season to start."
