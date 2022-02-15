The Barbourville Dance team claimed a regional championship in the game day dance division and a runner-up finish in the pom division. With only five members of the team being varsity, the team is the youngest in the region. With regional success already under their belts, the sky's the limit for the Tigers.
“I am so proud of this team,” said Barbourville assistant dance coach Jeanie Mills. “They work so hard, day-in and day-out. I can’t say enough good things about them. They are a very young team, and I think they are only going to get better and better. I can’t wait to see what they do. They have a very rigorous routine that they maintain, and a lot of it goes unnoticed, because people assume that dance isn’t as hard as what it is. Behind the scenes, there are all kinds of injuries, and set-backs. These girls work hard to overcome all of that, and we are all just incredibly proud of them.”
“We have a very young team,” said Barbourville Dance head coach Ashlee Valentine. “There are only about five girls that have had any sort of varsity experience at all. For these girls to be so young and for them to work as hard as they do is incredible to me. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of these girls. The best part about being such a young team is that we have so much more time to be even better. With this team already having so much success, the sky is really the limit for them. They are only going to get better over time. Their work-ethic and dedication to the sport is second to none. I am so very proud of this group. I can’t wait to see what they do next.”
