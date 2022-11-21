The Knox Central Panther cheer squad took to Lexington this weekend in search of more hardware to add to their illustrious list of awards and accolades. The squad competed against the very best in the state and earned a bid to attend the UCA Nationals in Orlando, Florida in February.
Although the squad fell short of claiming the overall title, they did perform well, and made coach Joy McKeehan very happy. “We scored high in our respective division and were awarded a bid to attend UCA Nationals In Orlando Florida this upcoming February,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.